Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading Up 18.5%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price was up 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 379,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 376,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $2,255,382.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Exterran by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

