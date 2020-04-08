Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $57.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.19 billion and the lowest is $53.06 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $63.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $210.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 billion to $238.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.12 billion to $242.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 424,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 33,248,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,534,723. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

