Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stake Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 467,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,693,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 707,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,725. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

