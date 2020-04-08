Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $327,467.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033120 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.74 or 1.00676801 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,483,605 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

