G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading 30.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price traded up 30.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.43, 2,814,411 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 992,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Specifically, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

