Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $96,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.26.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,196,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

