Global Net Lease Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 888.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

