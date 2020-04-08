Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.24, approximately 460,894 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 225,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

