GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 212,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,725. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

