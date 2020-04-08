GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

AVAL opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

