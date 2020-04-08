GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

