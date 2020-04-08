Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Up 18.4%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 2,769,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,676,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

