Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 347 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.71. 778,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

