Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler Sells 2,370 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

