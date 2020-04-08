Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 1,703 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.40. 2,999,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,858. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

