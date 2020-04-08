Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $187,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $180,837.50.

CIEN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,856. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $17,177,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $52,578,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23,228,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 464,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

