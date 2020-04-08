Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 15,574 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,776,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,557,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,644,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

