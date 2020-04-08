Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $89,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

