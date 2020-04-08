Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total value of $346,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.82 on Wednesday, hitting $512.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,629. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

