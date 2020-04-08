Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 325,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 675,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

