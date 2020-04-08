Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. 45,678,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,079,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

