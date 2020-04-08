Investment House LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

