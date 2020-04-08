Investment House LLC Buys 10,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.