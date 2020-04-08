Investment House LLC Buys 5,315 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. 9,259,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

