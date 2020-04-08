Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

