Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

