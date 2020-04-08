Investment House LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $10.64 on Wednesday, hitting $176.43. 2,471,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

