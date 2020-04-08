Investment House LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $10.41 on Wednesday, reaching $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.