Investment House LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.73.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,865. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.49 and a 200-day moving average of $480.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

