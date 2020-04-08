Investment House LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.2% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

UNP stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. 3,625,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

