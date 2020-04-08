Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment House LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. 10,951,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,492,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

