Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $31.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,924.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

