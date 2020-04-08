Investment House LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 4.6% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,635,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock worth $17,352,893. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

