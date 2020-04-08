Investment House LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.27.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.