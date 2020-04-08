Investment House LLC Sells 563 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.22. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.