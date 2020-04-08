iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 160.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,698 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

