iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,705,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

