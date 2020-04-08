John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

Shares of PDT opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.