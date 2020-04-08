John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE HPS opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.