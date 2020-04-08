John Wasson Sells 4,746 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 97,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,956,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 442,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.