Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.26. 10,754,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

