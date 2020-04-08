Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.52, 141,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 121,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Specifically, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,858.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 381,546 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 over the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

