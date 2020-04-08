Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.41. 1,447,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,946. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

