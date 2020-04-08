Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.12 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $18.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.90 billion to $22.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on Marriott International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.71 on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,108,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

