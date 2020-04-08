Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Up 19.5%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) shot up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $70.59, 12,173,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 5,115,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.