Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492,586. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

