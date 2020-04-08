Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492,586. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.