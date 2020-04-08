Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Up 20.7%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.67, approximately 764,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 669,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
