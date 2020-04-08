Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Up 20.7%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.67, approximately 764,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 669,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

