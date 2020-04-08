Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92.

NYSE MTX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 312,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

