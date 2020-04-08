Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92.
NYSE MTX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 312,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
