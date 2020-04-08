Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $31.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,924.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

